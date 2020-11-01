Cowboys Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The NFL’s Week 8 Sunday slate will conclude with an NFC East showdown.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will meet at Lincoln Financial Field for their first of two head-to-head matchups this season. The 2-4-1 Eagles currently lead the worst division in football, while the Cowboys aren’t far behind at 2-5.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, who replaced Andy Dalton last week after the veteran quarterback went down with a concussion, is slated to make his first NFL start in this primetime tilt.

Here’s how to watch the Cowboys-Eagles game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images