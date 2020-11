Can the Steelers remain undefeated this season?

That question will be answered Sunday when Pittsburgh travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

The Steelers are coming off a thrilling 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens, while Dallas looks to halt a three-game losing skid.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys versus Steelers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

