Cowboys Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

A Week 11 matchup between two teams going in opposite directions.

That’s what will be on the slate when the 2-7 Dallas Cowboys travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings have won three straight, all of which came against the NFC North, including a 19-13 Week 10 victory over the Chicago Bears. They’re firmly in the playoff hunt, looking like a team en route to a Wild Card berth behind NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, lost four straight before their Week 10 bye. Dallas should benefit with the return of quarterback Andy Dalton, who had missed consecutive games with both a concussion and COVID-19.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys-Vikings online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

