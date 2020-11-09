Dalton Keene Ruled Out, Patriots Down To One Tight End Vs. Jets

New England Patriots rookie tight end Dalton Keene didn’t make the trip to the Meadowlands to play the New York Jets on Monday and has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Keene was listed as questionable Sunday despite not traveling. He was downgraded Monday morning.

The Patriots are left with only one tight end, Ryan Izzo, on their 53-man roster. Izzo is questionable with a hamstring injury. They also have fullback Jakob Johnson, who has played sparingly at tight end.

It’s currently unclear if versatile practice squad rookie Rashod Berry made the trip to New York. Berry primarily played tight end at Ohio State but was converted to outside linebacker in the NFL.

Fellow Patriots rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Jake Burt (practice squad) are on injured reserve.