Dan Orlovsky Shreds Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians For ‘Wasting’ Tom Brady

Bruce Arians hasn’t shied away from criticizing Tom Brady this season, but now it’s his turn to be on the receiving end of a little backlash.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach has told reporters the quarterback gets “confused” with the coverage, and now there’s reportedly “real tension” between the duo.

We don’t think anyone expected Brady to be perfect. After all, he is 43 years old and with his first new team in 20 years. There was bound to be some hiccups.

And after the Bucs’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, it was time for Arians to face the noise.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky ripped the head coach during Monday’s episode of “Get Up!”

“The Buccaneers offensively are the walking definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Orlovsky said. “… The lack of play-action pass is something I’ve talked about for six weeks with this offense. Tom Brady, by every measure right now, is the second-ranked play-action passing quarterback in the NFL. It keeps him clean. It helps their offensive line (with) protection. It creates some of the chunk passes. They ran it five times (Sunday).

“Right now Bruce Arians is wasting Tom Brady. He got served on a silver platter the greatest quarterback to ever play, and all you had to do was use him the right way. He’s completely failing Tom, and I’ve got fear that it’s gonna bury this football team.”

Those are fighting words.

Brady isn’t what he was 20 years ago, sure. But it appears Arians is the only one unwilling to adjust.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images