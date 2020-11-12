Danny Ainge Honors Tommy Heinsohn With Emotional Tribute On Twitter

The death of Boston Celtics icon Tommy Heinsohn rocked the basketball world Tuesday.

The former player/coach and longtime broadcaster was a beloved member of the Celtics community for 60-plus years. Heinsohn was 86.

Danny Ainge had plenty of praise for Heinsohn’s illustrious career in wake of his death, lauding his kindness and loyalty throughout the years.

The Celtics president of basketball operations took to Twitter on Thursday with another emotional tribute for Heinsohn.

“Tommy Heinsohn was the Mr Celtic of my lifetime. 64 yrs in many capacities, influencing so many and entertaining all Celtics fans! I will always remember and cherish his kindness and his laughter. His passion was contagious, his huge personality was inspirational RIP#15 💚☘️🙏🏼”

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images