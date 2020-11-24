David Pastrnak Ribs Jake DeBrusk After Bruins Wing Lands New Contract

It will be “Celly SZN” in Boston for at least two more years.

The Bruins on Monday announced they re-signed restricted free agent Jake DeBrusk. The new contract for DeBrusk — the 15th overall pick by the B’s in 2015 — is for two years with an annual salary-cap hit of $3.675 million, per the team.

Shortly after the deal was announced, DeBrusk took to Instagram to share his excitement and thank the Bruins organization, his teammates and his family. A few B’s players made their way into the post’s comment section, including David Pastrnak, who delivered a friendly jab.

“Eyooo congrats my man !” Pastrnak wrote. “Maybe now you can pay dinner once in a while.”

It remains to be seen when DeBrusk, Pastrnak and the rest of the Bruins will take the ice for the start of the 2020-21 season. But a canceled campaign apparently isn’t something hockey fans have to worry about, as a recent report indicated the NHL not staging the new season is “off the table.”

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images