DeMar DeRozan Expresses Interest In Joining Lakers Amid Trade Rumors

Kids dream of growing up and playing for their favorite sports team, but only a few get the honor of doing so.

DeMar DeRozan seems to hope that’ll be his fate.

The Spurs forward has been at the center of Lakers trade rumors this week, with L.A. reportedly considering moving Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green to San Antonio in exchange for the Los Angeles native.

And, of course, DeRozan is thrilled by the idea.

“You always have them dreams of doing it, you know what I mean?” he said on Friday’s edition of the “All The Smoke” podcast featuring Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “For me it’s just I’ve learned being in the league so long that you always want to be wanted. … So when you see things about teams wanting you, you can’t feel a certain type of way. You’d better feel good about it because there’s some (expletive) that’s not wanted. You don’t want to be that person.

“So to be wanted by a championship team that just came off a championship, to see that, how could you not feel some type of way? Especially me being from L.A., it’s like ‘Damn, my hometown team want me? They just came off a championship and they want me?’ It’s definitely crazy to be able to see that, but anybody knows that whatever jersey I got on, I’m gonna lay it out there on the line and represent in the best way I can.”

Will we see DeRozan in Purple and Gold soon? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports