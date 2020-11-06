Devin McCourty Has Blunt Take On 2-5 Patriots Facing Awful Jets Team

The New York Jets are a bad team in pretty much every way.

But you’re not going to catch Devin McCourty chirping them ahead of Monday’s New England Patriots game.

After all, the Pats don’t exactly have much room to be taunting Adam Gase’s squad.

In many ways, this has been a pretty bad year for the Patriots. And at 2-5, they’ve now lost four straight games ahead of their meeting with the 0-8 Jets. Surely they can’t lose, right?

During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” McCourty was asked if it’s hard to prepare for an 0-8 team like New York.

“As a team that is 2-5, no,” McCourty responded, via WEEI.com.

That is the only correct response.

Patriots-Jets is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images