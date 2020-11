Devin McCourty put himself in the history books Sunday night.

The New England Patriots safety was on the field for career defensive snap No. 10,000 against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

And according to a graphic shown during the NBC broadcast, McCourty has played the most defensive snaps in the NFL since he was drafted in 2010.

Here’s to 10,000 more.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images