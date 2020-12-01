Did New Celtics Assistant Evan Tuner Predict His Return Back To Boston?

Evan Turner is coming back to Boston, just not as a player.

The Celtics on Monday reportedly hired their former wing to return to the organization as an assistant coach to work in player development.

Turner played with the Celtics for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. And when he returned to TD Garden to play Boston on Nov. 11, 2018 as a member of the Portland Trail Blazer, did he predict he’d come back to the organization?

Here’s what Turner had to say that day, via NBC Sports Boston.

“You guys gonna bring me back one day, whether it’s the GM or the president, I don’t know, when Danny (Ainge) and them want to be done, or you know just as one of the guys, the players, I get my Sixth Man of the Year award or something, and then I go through the (Andre) Iguodala thing, get Finals MVP, me and Brad (Stevens) we ride off into the sunset together with (Tom) Brady. So, I think obviously he’s trying to find a way to get me back and really get that championship. That’s the only way I can see it working.”

Uh… did Evan Turner predict the future? And Banner 18? 🤔🍀 pic.twitter.com/63M1WUdFav — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 30, 2020

Turner got the part about the Celtics bringing him back right. Will he be correct about that 18th banner, too?

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images