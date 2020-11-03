Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey Believe 76ers Can Win With Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Will the new season be the year for the Philadelphia 76ers?

That remains to be seen, but Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey certainly seem to think the team is a winner with the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Of course, Rivers was named the head coach of Philly in October, while Morey took over as president of basketball operations Monday. The 76ers have struggled in the playoffs, particularly against the Boston Celtics.

But Morey believes the team has “championship aspirations.”

“The chance to work with Joel and Ben and the roster that (general manager Elton Brand) had put together, this is a roster that has championship aspirations and can win the championship,” Morey said during his introductory press conference. “You can’t ask for anything more.”

Rivers echoed Morey’s sentiments:

“I have no doubt they can (win together),” he said. “Again, I haven’t been in the lab with them yet. But I know they can. I think we have to change the narrative – (it’s) ‘They haven’t won yet,’ not, ‘They can’t win.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what the 76ers do once the 2020-21 NBA season rolls around, whenever that may be.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports