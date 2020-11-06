Dodgers’ Justin Turner Explains World Series COVID-19 Chaos In Statement

Major League Baseball will not discipline Justin Turner for returning to the field last week after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

Turner was removed in the eighth inning of Los Angeles’ series clincher after the Dodgers were informed the third baseman had tested positive for COVID-19. He left isolation, along with his wife, during LA’s postgame celebration, though, and even appeared mask-less in on-field photos alongside teammates and other Dodgers staff members.

This prompted an MLB investigation, but commissioner Rob Manfred explained in a statement Friday why the league chose not to discipline Turner for his actions.

Turner also released a statement in which he explained the chaotic events that unfolded on Oct. 28. As did Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten.

The statements are below.