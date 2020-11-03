Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Can Join Ultra-Exclusive Club By Winning NL MVP Award

Mookie Betts can make one of Major League Baseball’s most select clubs a party of two this month.

If he wins the National League MVP award for the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder will become just the second player ever to win MVP awards in the American League and National League in his career. To date Frank Robinson is the only MLB player to do so, having won MVP awards with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 and the Baltimore Orioles in 1966.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Monday night Betts is one of three NL MVP finalists. He previously won the AL MVP awards in 2018 as a Boston Red Sox player.

The Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman and the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado rival Betts for the 2020 NL MVP award.

The BBWA will announce the AL and NL MVPs on Nov. 12.