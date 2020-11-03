Dodgers Outfielder Joc Pederson Discusses Blake Snell’s Game 6 Departure

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash raised eyebrows in Game 6 of the World Series.

Blake Snell tossed a dominant gem on the hill for Tampa Bay, but some viewed his departure as premature. After 73 pitches and allowing just his second hit of the game in the sixth inning, Cash opted to bring in the bullpen and it didn’t pan out as he had hoped.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was asked to give his opinion on the removal of Snell and what it did to change the game.

