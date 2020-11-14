Dolphins Activate Kyle Van Noy From COVID-19 List, Elevate Antonio Callaway

It looks like Kyle Van Noy will play in Sunday’s Dolphins game after all.

The Miami linebacker was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list this week after coming in close contact to a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19. But Van Noy was activated from the list Saturday despite being expected to miss the Week 10 game.

Wide receiver Matt Cole and defensive back Christian Wilkins still are on the list.

Van Noy had an interesting response to the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

The Dolphins take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

