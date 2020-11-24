Don Sweeney, Bruins Have Had ‘Constant Contact’ With Free Agent Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara’s future still is unknown, and there really wasn’t much of an update Monday.

The free agent defenseman will turn 44 years old in March and is a free agent. Chara spent the last 14 seasons in Boston. But at the end of the day, it’s up to him what he wants to do — whether that means staying with the Bruins, signing elsewhere or retiring.

General manager Don Sweeney spoke to reporters after signing Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension and was asked if there was any update regarding Chara’s status.

“Nope. Same status quo there,” Sweeney said. “Waiting to reconnect with Matt (Keator) and Zdeno. Zee continues to evaluate what the landscape of the league looks like and we’ll see where it goes. We’ve had constant communication and hopefully we’ve got a target date here at some point in the near future and we’ll see what the league determines.”

It certainly makes sense, especially given the fact there still is no official start date for the 2020-21 NHL season.