Don Sweeney Provides Updates On David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Kevan Miller

It’s likely when the NHL season begins the Boston Bruins will be down a few players.

David Pastrnak (hip), Brad Marchand (sports hernia) and Charlie McAvoy (knee) all underwent surgeries this offseason.

McAvoy will be ready whenever the season starts back up. But if the January start date happens, both Pastrnak and Marchand will be out a little while longer — with Pastrnak slated to return in mid-February and Marchand in mid-January.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy expressed optimism about the duo’s recoveries, and general manager Don Sweeney spoke about it a little more during a conversation with The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont.

“We’re balancing things a little bit with not knowing what the start date is,” Sweeney said. “We’re not going to rush any of these players to try to hit some date we don’t know right now.”

As for Kevan Miller, who hasn’t played in an NHL game since April 2019 due to a twice-broken kneecap and some setbacks, is on track to fully participate in training camp.

“On target to be a full participant when we’re up and going,” Sweeney said.

It’s certainly a good thing to not rush Pastrnak and Marchand back, considering Pastrnak is coming off a strong offensive season and both he and Marchand are crucial to the Bruins’ top line.

Now we just sit back and wait to hear about when the new season will begin.

