We’re not sure why Dre Kirkpatrick would try to fight DK Metcalf… but he did.

The Arizona Cardinals got the Seattle Seahawks’ offense off the field after a third-down stop, but then things escalated and the two teams had to be separated.

Take a look:

Another look at the Dre Kirkpatrick, DK Metcalf altercation…



(🎥 @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/X5ceFJVhrf — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 20, 2020

Kirkpatrick was flagged for taunting that gave Seattle a first down after being stopped on third-and-7.