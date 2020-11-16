Drew Brees Injury: Here’s Discouraging Update On Saints Quarterback

It looks like it’ll be Jameis Winston (or possibly Taysom Hill) time in New Orleans.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Although additional testing needs to be performed, New Orleans fears Brees will miss some time, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources.

Here’s his report:

#Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in yesterday’s game, and he’ll have an MRI for cartilage damage today. But sources tell me and @TomPelissero that New Orleans is bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Obviously, losing Brees would be a crushing blow to the Saints, as it’s tough to envision either Winston or Hill filling in for Brees as adequately as Teddy Bridgewater did last season.

That said, the Saints have won six games in a row and hold a half-game NFC South lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they already have beat twice this season.

