Drew Lock Admits ‘Honest Mistake’ That Has All Broncos QBs Ineligible

The Broncos had quite the dilemma this week with all four of its quarterbacks ineligible to play Sunday in Week 12.

After Jeff Driskel, No. 3 on Denver’s depth chart, landed on the COVID-19/reserve list, the other three players in the quarterback room followed. Neither Drew Lock, Brett Rypien nor Blake Bortles have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, but they reportedly may not have been completely honest about being around Driskel.

The Broncos announced Saturday that the additional three quarterbacks would be ruled out due to the NFL’s close contact policy, and before Denver got going against the New Orleans Saints, Drew Lock released a statement.

“In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time,” admitted the starter, referring to him and the rest of the signal-callers. “An honest mistake, but one I will own.”

