Dustin Johnson At Top Of 2020 Masters Leaderboard Entering Sunday

Dustin Johnson could be on his way to his second major championship.

At one point during Saturday’s penultimate round of the 2020 Masters, as many as nine players were tied for the lead. But separating himself from the group was Johnson, who pulled out to 16-under par entering Sunday.

He is the first world No. 1 to hold a 54-hold lead at Augusta National since Tiger Woods’ iconic victory at the tournament in 2001.

The second 65 of the week for the 54-hole leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b3eGFmuLEO — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

Turning in a 65 scorecard (matching his first-round total Thursday), he tied Jordan Spieth’s Masters record through the first 54 holes that was set in 2015, where Spieth won it all.

Dustin Johnson is -16 through 15 holes!



The Masters' 54-hole scoring record is -16 set by Jordan Spieth in 2015. Spieth would go on to win that year, tying the 72-hole scoring record at -18. pic.twitter.com/Z2FE9Lcin6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2020

Four strokes behind Johnson and tied for second are Italy’s Abraham Ancer, Australia’s Cameron Smith and South Korea’s Im Sung-jae.

Justin Thomas finished his day in sole possession of sixth place at 10-under after starting his day tied with Johnson.

After great rounds entering Saturday, both Woods and Phil Mickelson have fallen off a bit after the third day of play. Woods, turning in an even par Saturday, now is tied for 20th. Mickelson, who bogeyed five of his first seven holes, was 7-over par Saturday and likely ruined his shot at a fourth green jacket.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, unsurprisingly has pulled things together entering the final day of the major despite an injury-riddled year. Thanks to an eagle on No. 15, the four-time major champion is back in the mix ahead of Sunday. His third round produced a 3-under par performance that now sees him tied for 10th at 8-under overall.

Brooks Koepka to eight under par with an eagle on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uNdSVGnsy4 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

We’ll see who claims the green jacket Sunday.

