Dustin Johnson Makes History With Dominant 2020 Masters Victory

The 2020 Masters didn’t feature much excitement, but we can’t imagine Dustin Johnson cares.

Johnson on Sunday won the first green jacket of his career in historic fashion. The 36-year-old finished 20 under par, becoming the first golfer to reach that threshold in Masters history. Johnson’s 20-under also tied the lowest score to par in major history.

You can watch Johnson put the finishing touches on his stellar performance in the video below.

Dustin Johnson wins the 84th Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5oYa0do7dD — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

The victory marked the second career major win for Johnson, whose previous best finish at the Masters was a tie for fourth back in 2016. Cameron Smith (-15), Im Sung-jae (-15), Justin Thomas (-12), Dylan Fritelli (-11) and Rory McIlory (-11) rounded out the top five.