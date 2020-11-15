Dustin Johnson Reflects On Receiving Green Jacket From Tiger Woods

Dustin Johnson surely never will forget Sunday afternoon at Augusta National.

Johnson made history with his 2020 Masters win. The current top-ranked golfer in the world set a tournament record with a final score of 20 under par, which also matched the lowest score in major history. Johnson, who grew up an hour outside of the famed course, received a payout of over $2 million in addition to the green jacket.

As is tradition at the Masters, the new champion receives his jacket from the previous year’s winner. Johnson was thrilled to share the moment with 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods, though he understandably would have been content with receiving the jacket from any one on Tour.

“I mean, obviously, having Tiger put it on was awesome and unbelievable,” Johnson told the media after the final round. “You wouldn’t want it any other way. But any guy could put it on me and I’d be just fine.”

"Does it make it more special to have Tiger put the Green Jacket on you?" #themasters pic.twitter.com/9gGW0IFpB1 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

Golf fans won’t have to wait terribly long for the next green jacket exchange. The Masters is scheduled to return to its standard time frame — the first full week in April — in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images