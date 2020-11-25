Dustin Pedroia ‘In A Good Place,’ Alex Cora Not Saying Much About Red Sox Future

It’s been a while since any significant update regarding Dustin Pedroia was brought to light. But Boston Red Sox fans still will need to be patient on that front.

The second baseman was injured in 2017 when Manny Machado, then a member of the Baltimore Orioles, slid high into Pedroia’s knee. He never was the same after that and has undergone multiple surgeries as a result.

Pedroia played in just nine games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He even took a break from rehabbing his knee to just think about his future. A myriad of setbacks hasn’t helped, either. And Pedroia revealed he’ll eventually need to have a full knee replacement.

The last real update came in April when former Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke revealed the 37-year-old wasn’t even at a point to be thinking about re-joining the team.

And if you were hoping Alex Cora would provide an update, well that won’t be happening either.

The Sox skipper made an appearance on MassLive’s “The Fenway Rundown” podcast and was asked about the status of Pedroia.

“He’s doing an outstanding job coaching his kids, basketball, baseball, he’s enjoying the family. That’s the most important thing,” Cora said. “I keep it there. The conversations between players and then myself, I just keep it to myself. But he’s in a good place, to be honest with you. Whatever happens, happens. But one thing for sure, he cares about the organization. Obviously he cares about baseball and he’s still impacting the game.”

There’s certainly no doubt Pedroia lives and breathes baseball and has a lot of love for the Red Sox — from FaceTiming his teammates after a knee surgery during a rain delay, to texting Cora during Boston’s 2018 18-inning marathon that was Game 6 of the World Series.

Pedroia truly is one-of-a-kind.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images