Eagles Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

FirstEnergy Stadium is about to play host to a game that either will be really good or really bad. There will be no inbetween.

The Cleveland Browns on Sunday will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the Browns have their fair share of problems, they enter the game with a respectable 6-3 record, and are firmly in the playoff hunt. Philly, meanwhile, has disappointed at far too many turns, and currently has a 3-5-1 record. The talent is there, but that hasn’t translated to wins.

All of this is to say that these two teams probably aren’t that far off from one another, and that could make this a quasi-entertaining game for the neutral viewer.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Eagles-Browns game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images