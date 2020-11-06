Eduardo Rodriguez Clearly Pleased With Alex Cora’s Reported Red Sox Reunion

Ever since Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox mutually parted ways, many players stumped for the team to bring him back upon the conclusion of his suspension.

So it should come as little surprise that with the Red Sox reportedly re-signing Cora as the manager, players seem happy.

News broke Friday morning that the Red Sox would be re-hiring Cora to be the manager. And shortly after the reports came out, Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez dropped a simple reaction on Twitter.

Rodriguez missed all of last season due to myocarditis as a result of his bout with COVID-19. And it sounds like in 2021 the Red Sox will have both E-Rod and Cora back.