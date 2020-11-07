Eduardo Rodriguez Posts Instagram Video Working Out With Marcell Ozuna

It’s that magical time of year, that time when any activity of a prized free agent means overreacting to it.
So, away we go!
Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, an active social media user, shared a video on his Instagram story at a batting cage. Giving some instruction to someone was, of course, Marcell Ozuna.
Now, Ozuna arguably is the best power hitter available in free agency this offseason — and we’ve wondered on this website before if he could be a fit in Boston.
So, who knows if Rodriguez was putting the bug in Ozuna’s ear about what Boston might have to offer.
Happy silly season, everyone.