Eduardo Rodriguez Posts Instagram Video Working Out With Marcell Ozuna

Think E-Rod was recruiting Ozuna to the Red Sox?

It’s that magical time of year, that time when any activity of a prized free agent means overreacting to it.

So, away we go!

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, an active social media user, shared a video on his Instagram story at a batting cage. Giving some instruction to someone was, of course, Marcell Ozuna.

Now, Ozuna arguably is the best power hitter available in free agency this offseason — and we’ve wondered on this website before if he could be a fit in Boston.

So, who knows if Rodriguez was putting the bug in Ozuna’s ear about what Boston might have to offer.

Happy silly season, everyone.

