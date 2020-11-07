Eduardo Rodriguez Posts Instagram Video Working Out With Marcell Ozuna

It’s that magical time of year, that time when any activity of a prized free agent means overreacting to it.

So, away we go!

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, an active social media user, shared a video on his Instagram story at a batting cage. Giving some instruction to someone was, of course, Marcell Ozuna.

Now, Ozuna arguably is the best power hitter available in free agency this offseason — and we’ve wondered on this website before if he could be a fit in Boston.

So, who knows if Rodriguez was putting the bug in Ozuna’s ear about what Boston might have to offer.

Happy silly season, everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images