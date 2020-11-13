Enes Kanter Yet To Decide If He’ll Opt Out Of Celtics Contract

Enes Kanter’s looming decision is sure to have at least some impact, even if minor, on the Boston Celtics’ offseason plans.

And for now, nothing has been determined.

The second year of Kanter’s two-year deal with the Celtics is a player option, and the deadline for the veteran center to make his decision is approaching.

And though a story in The Athletic last month indicated Kanter is leaning toward opting out, a source told NESN.com on Friday that nothing has been decided yet.

If Kanter opts in, he’ll make just over $5 million. Nobody really knows what the free agency market is going to look like because of the uncertain financial state of the league, so it’s possible he’ll make less should he opt out.

If he does indeed opt out, Kanter potentially could get a deal with term on it, which might help him ride out the next couple years with a more security.

In Year 1 with the Celtics, Kanter appeared in 58 games logging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

