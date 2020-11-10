Enjoy This Cool Angle Of Celebration After Nick Folk’s Patriots-Jets Game-Winner

Folk hit a 51-yarder as time expired

In a game that probably shouldn’t have come down to the final seconds, it was Nick Folk playing hero.

The Patriots kicker nailed a 51-yarder as time expired Monday to give New England a 30-27 victory over the still-winless New York Jets. It was a huge kick for Folk, as it snapped the Patriots’ four-game losing streak and prevented them from suffering an embarrassing loss to the worst team in the NFL.

Shortly after the kick was made, the Patriots shared a video from a cool angle of the moment Folk hit the game-winner.

A much tougher task now awaits the Patriots, as they’ll host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

More NFL:

Patriots Notes: Nick Folk Plays Hero Vs. Jets; Damien Harris Exits With Injury

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Sports Images

Picked For You

Related