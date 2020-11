Make no mistake, Gordon Hayward still is a fine enough player.

But wow did he make the Charlotte Hornets just overpay.

The forward on Saturday reportedly agreed to a monster four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets. Three years ago that would’ve been a fair deal for him to get, but it’s shocking that he commanded that much now.

So, unsurpriingly, people had similar reactions to the news.

30 mil a year for Hayward in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Tv8vmtbSs5 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) November 21, 2020

“M as in million?” 🏦 pic.twitter.com/3Sd6FCTnYz — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 21, 2020

Why? — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) November 21, 2020

hahahahahahahaha — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 21, 2020

LOL — Mr. Feeny (@Buchanan_615) November 21, 2020

Yeah, same.

