Everyone Made Same Joke As Patriots Sealed Upset Win Over Ravens

The Patriots received an assist from Mother Nature as they picked up their most impressive win of the season to date.
New England and the Baltimore Ravens dealt with sloppy weather throughout their Week 10 contest at Gillette Stadium. But fortunately for the Patriots, the rain and wind were at their strongest during the Ravens’ final drive of the game. Lamar Jackson and Co. didn’t even flirt with a game-winning march down the field and New England improved to 4-5 on the season.
As the Patriots finished off the upset victory, a slew of folks on Twitter were convinced Bill Belichick had something to do with the inclement weather intensifying at an inopportune time for the visitors.
Cam Newton probably isn’t ruling out the idea of Belichick dictating the weather. The first-year Patriot after the game gushed over his head coach, wondering whether Belichick “has a direct line to the football gods.”
Belichick, Newton and Co. have a golden opportunity to improve to .500 on Sunday. The Patriots in Week 11 will visit Houston for a matchup with the 2-7 Texans.