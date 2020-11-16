Everyone Made Same Joke As Patriots Sealed Upset Win Over Ravens

The Patriots received an assist from Mother Nature as they picked up their most impressive win of the season to date.

New England and the Baltimore Ravens dealt with sloppy weather throughout their Week 10 contest at Gillette Stadium. But fortunately for the Patriots, the rain and wind were at their strongest during the Ravens’ final drive of the game. Lamar Jackson and Co. didn’t even flirt with a game-winning march down the field and New England improved to 4-5 on the season.

As the Patriots finished off the upset victory, a slew of folks on Twitter were convinced Bill Belichick had something to do with the inclement weather intensifying at an inopportune time for the visitors.

Bill Belichick is a witch and no one can convince me otherwise. https://t.co/U6M9WxZyIv — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 16, 2020

Somehow I think Belichick conjured up this torrential rain that made it virtually impossible for Lamar to come back on them. So many bad shotgun snaps and drops did in the Ravens. Belichick is still barely afloat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2020

Bill Belichick caught summoning the weather machine

pic.twitter.com/3byCT60fWh — 𝘙𝘢𝘧 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳 (@Raf_Porter) November 16, 2020

Belichick cranking up the rain storm to biblical levels on that final Ravens drive pic.twitter.com/YKzKBuspAe — Andrew (@Tashville401) November 16, 2020

When all else is not going their way, Belichick fires up the Weather Machine — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) November 16, 2020

Ravens with the ball to win the game



Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/jpKrQWVJ6R — ETD51 (@ETD51) November 16, 2020

Belichick may not draft well but controlling the weather seems like an advantage — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 16, 2020

Cam Newton probably isn’t ruling out the idea of Belichick dictating the weather. The first-year Patriot after the game gushed over his head coach, wondering whether Belichick “has a direct line to the football gods.”

Belichick, Newton and Co. have a golden opportunity to improve to .500 on Sunday. The Patriots in Week 11 will visit Houston for a matchup with the 2-7 Texans.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images