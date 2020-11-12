Ex-NBA Exec Names Celtics Among Teams That Could Swing James Harden Trade

It seems as though the Houston Rockets core as we know it rapidly is approaching a breakup.

Superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook reportedly are concerned about the direction of the franchise, and so begins chatter about Houston trading the duo — among others.

And in a story published Wednesday, ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former NBA executive, named the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and … Boston Celtics as teams that could actually make a trade happen for Harden.

Of course, swinging such a deal would be quite challenging. The Rockets would expect an absolute haul in return — one that, from a Celtics standpoint, would at the very least likely include Jaylen Brown. Plus, making the money work would complicate matters as well.

But Danny Ainge hasn’t always shied away from swinging for the fences. So maybe Harden will become his prized acquisition in 2020.

