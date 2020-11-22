Falcons Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

Can the Atlanta Falcons cut into the New Orleans Saints’ hold atop the NFC South?

We’ll soon find out.

The Saints on Sunday are set to host the Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans enters the game with a 7-2 record, while the Falcons are 3-6.

Although the Saints understandably are favored in this game, it could prove to be a close one. With Drew Brees out, Taysom Hill will start for New Orleans, and the Falcons, meanwhile, have hit something of a stride the last few weeks.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Falcons-Saints game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

