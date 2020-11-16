Fantasy Football Week 10 Reaction: Ronald Jones II Won; Patriots RBs Among Surprises

How’s it going, fantasy football managers?

Well, that answer probably is dependent on how some of of your Week 10 starters performed, and perhaps where you stand in your league’s playoff race.

There certainly were some noteworthy fantasy performances, and then there was some others that you probably wish you didn’t start. Anyway, let’s take a look at a few of the biggest fantasy football winners, losers and surprises from Week 10 of the NFL slate:

Winners:

D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

Fantasy football owners have been patiently waiting for Swift to take over as lead back, and when he did Sunday, he didn’t disappoint. The Lions rookie ran for 81 yards (16 carries) and added 68 yards receiving (five catches) while scoring one touchdown. It was one of his two best performances of the season.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers running back may have won fantasy managers their contests on just one snap. Jones broke away for a 98-yard touchdown run in Tampa Bay’s one-sided win over the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 198 yards (192 rushing) on 28 touches with one touchdown.

Losers:

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

You’re certainly not happy if you had the Browns signal-caller in your starting lineup this week. Mayfield completed 12 passes for 132 yards and didn’t score a touchdown as the Cleveland offense went full ground-and-pound (231 yards) against the Houston Texans.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

After looking like one of the most dominant players in the league during the first nine weeks, Metcalf met his match in Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams defense. Metcalf had just four passes thrown his way as he compiled merely two receptions for 28 yards.

Surprises:

New England Patriots running backs

Between Damien Harris (22 carries, 121 rushing yards) and Rex Burkhead (10 touches, 66 yards, two TDs), the Patriots went to work against a Baltimore defense that allowed the fewest points this season and was among the league’s stingiest against the run.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Packers wideout was Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 target on the day. Valdez-Scantling recorded a season-high 149 yards on just four (!!) receptions with one touchdown in Green Bay’s hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

