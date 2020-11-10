Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

With a matchup this week against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that just got undressed by the New Orleans Saints, Bridgewater might be a smart play.

Other quarterbacks to target: Daniel Jones (NYG), Derek Carr (LV), Kirk Cousins (MIN)

Running back: J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team (25 percent owned)

He’s not necessarily going to put up electric numbers but few running backs on the wire will.

The thing with McKissic is he’s been an incredibly important part of Washington’s passing game, making him a smart addition for those in PPR leagues.

And with Alex Smith likely under center for WFT going forward, it seems possible McKissic will see an increased workload.

Other running backs to target: Nyheim Hines (IND), Wayne Gallman Jr. (NYG), Rex Burkhead (NE)

Wide receiver: Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (13 percent owned)

Cam Newton has been trying to feed Meyers all season, and he finally broke through Monday.

The Patriots wideout made 12 receptions on 14 targets for 169 yards. That came after he was targeted 10 times the previous week.

So long as Newton keeps feeding Meyers, which it seems like he will, the second-year wideout could be a sneaky wise play.

Other wide receivers to target: Cole Beasley (BUF), Tim Patrick (DEN), Randall Cobb (HOU)

Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (49 percent owned)

This space indefinitely will be dedicated to Jimmy Graham until another tight end starts going off.

Tight end seldom has many great options in fantasy, so it remains shocking that Graham is available in half of leagues. We get it, he’s not the same player he used to be, but he’s been a useful receiving option for the Bears this season.

Most recently, he had six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Other tight ends to target: Mike Gesicki (MIA), Austin Hooper (CLE), Logan Thomas (WAS)

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images