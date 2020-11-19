Fantasy Football Week 11 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Fantasy football lineup decisions don’t get any easier this week.

Obviously, injuries are the primary things to monitor as you set your lineups. However, at this point in the season, it’s equally important to make sure you’re dialed in on which players have the best matchups, and which you might want to avoid.

Easier said than done, but we’re here to help.

Here are our Week 11 starts and sits:

STARTS:

Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

Davis didn’t do much last week, but he’s been great this season when filling in for Christian McCaffrey as the lead back. He’ll carry that responsibility once again this weekend when he and the Panthers face the Detroit Lions, who have one of the worst rushing defenses in football.

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

Is it possible we get the Jameis Winston who loves to throw a million interceptions to effectively ruin what otherwise would have been a good fantasy day? Sure, but we think Sean Payton and the Saints will call the game in such a way that limits Winston’s opportunities to screw it up. He has enough talent around him to post mid-level QB1 numbers, especially against a bad Atlanta Falcons defense.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Houston Texans

While we don’t expect Meyers to throw another touchdown pass, we do expect his recent run of production to continue this weekend against the Houston Texans. Meyers is Cam Newton’s favorite target, and is a worthy WR3/FLEX.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Redskins

Thomas, who has seen six targets in consecutive games, has emerged as a viable option at a painfully shallow position. Alex Smith’s penchant for relying on tight ends and making safe plays boosts Thomas’ value.

SITS:

Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We don’t like either Bucs running back this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams, but we especially are staying away from Fournette. Ronald Jones clearly is the player to own in Tampa’s backfield.

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Rain is in the forecast for this weekend in Cleveland, conditions that don’t bode well for Wentz and the struggling Eagles offense. We don’t like Wentz regardless, as he looks like a quarterback who completely has lost his confidence.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans has a ton of quit in his game and thus is difficult to trust against a cornerback like Jalen Ramsey. Tom Brady also has shown decreasing confidence in Evans, who soon might be behind Antonio Brown on the pecking order.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

Tonyan’s production has fallen off a cliff, and a rebound is unlikely with receiver Adam Lazard set to return to the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images