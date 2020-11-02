Fantasy Football Week 8 Reaction: Winners, Losers & Surprises From NFL Slate

Some fantasy football owners were thrilled to see the production from top draft picks during Week 8 of the NFL slate.

Others, however, weren’t so lucky, as many skill position players underachieved based on their projections.

Let’s take a look at a few Week 8 winners, losers and surprises as fantasy football seasons pass the midway point.

Winners:

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Cook put together far-and-away his best fantasy performance of the campaign, and arguably the best by a running back this season. Finishing with four total touchdowns, Cook registered 30 rushes for 163 yards (three TDs) and added two receptions for 63 yards and one receiving touchdown.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The second-year receiver put together the best fantasy output of his career, finishing with 161 yards on 12 receptions and two touchdowns. Metcalf has recorded 92 or more receiving yards in six of the Seahawks’ seven games.

Losers:

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ Week 8 starter was a top-5 running back entering Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only have the Raiders given up more rushing touchdowns than anyone in the league, but Hunt continued to get majority of carries with Nick Chubb remaining injured. Hunt followed it up with 66 yards on 14 carries and two receptions for seven yards. It was his second-lowest scoring output this season.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The $20 million dollar man was thrown to four times and caught just one pass for five yards in the Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.” Cooper registered a season-low one point in PPR leagues, the first time he was held to less than five yards since a Week 11 clash with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Surprises:

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts scored five touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions, with three coming from their running back group. Taylor, the team’s star since an early-season injury to Marlon Mack, didn’t score once. Taylor tallied 11 carries for 22 yards while Nyheim Hines (three rec., 54 yards, two TDs) and Jordan Wilkins (20 carries, 89 yards, one TD) took over.

Miami Dolphins Defense/Special Teams

Who would’ve thought the Dolphins had one of the highest scoring defense/special team units, especially going up against the Los Angeles Rams. The unit scored two touchdowns, one on a fumble return and another on a return. Maybe the Dolphins aren’t a terrible defense to pick up on waivers, as they’re owned in only 15% of Yahoo! leagues.

