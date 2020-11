If you’ve made it this far without suffering injuries to your fantasy football lineup, you probably should buy a lottery ticket.

Injuries have mounted across the NFL, and many stars enter Week 9 with uncertain playing statuses. As such, fantasy managers need to be dialed in as they set their lineups ahead of Sunday’s kickoffs.

Thankfully, we’re here to help.

Here are your pertinent fantasy football injury updates for Week 9:

#Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) had a good and active week of practice and barring a setback, should be good to go tonight, source said. Meanwhile, #Bucs coach Bruce Arians has said WR Chris Godwin (broken finger) is expected to be on the field, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

Players out Sunday include Kenny Golladay, Gardner Minshew II, Adam Humphries, Mitchell Trubisky, Sammy Watkins, Mitchell Schwartz, Russell Okung, Devonta Freeman, Golden Tate, Dante Fowler, Takk McKinley, Kenyan Drake, Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2020

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (knee/illness) is listed as questionable but expected to play vs the #Chargers, source said. Meanwhile, OT Kolton Miller (ankle) is considered a game-time decision and is not ruled out. But he has an uphill battle to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, battling a mid-foot sprain, is not expected to play today vs. #Broncos. He was listed as questionable but did not practice this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

Chargers’ WR Keenan Allen (illness) has been added to the team’s injury report and is now listed as questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2020

#Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) and WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) are both expected to play today against the #Falcons, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

Chiefs ruled out WR Sammy Watkins for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2020

The #Lions reinstate Matthew Stafford to the active roster, but he must pass one more round of tests to be cleared for Sunday. The results will be known tomorrow. https://t.co/ujLkDCrW2R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

Panthers officially activated Christian McCaffrey this morning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2020

#Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters that QB Sam Darnold, who aggravated his AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder last week, is not expected to start Monday night vs the #Patriots. He’ll be doubtful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images