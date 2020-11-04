Ferencvaros Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to keep Juventus on track.

Ferencvaros will host Juventus on Wednesday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, in a UEFA Champions League Group G game. Ferencvaros is in last place in the group with one point after two games, while Juventus can boost its prospects of progressing to the Champions League knockout phase with a win.

Ronaldo returned to action from his coronavirus-enforced absence last weekend, scoring two goals off the bench in Juventus’ Serie A win over Spezia. The superstar forward is expected to torment Ferencvaros from the start of Wednesday’s game.

Here’s when and how to watch Ferencvaros versus Juventus:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images