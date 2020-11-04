Ferencvaros Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

CR7 is back and firing for Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to keep Juventus on track.

Ferencvaros will host Juventus on Wednesday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, in a UEFA Champions League Group G game. Ferencvaros is in last place in the group with one point after two games, while Juventus can boost its prospects of progressing to the Champions League knockout phase with a win.

Ronaldo returned to action from his coronavirus-enforced absence last weekend, scoring two goals off the bench in Juventus’ Serie A win over Spezia. The superstar forward is expected to torment Ferencvaros from the start of Wednesday’s game.

Here’s when and how to watch Ferencvaros versus Juventus:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

More Soccer:

Barcelona Board Finally Falls; Manchester City’s Murky Future | NESN Soccer Podcast Ep. 97

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related