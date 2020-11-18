Five Celtics Predictions As Rumors Swirl Around NBA Draft, Free Agency

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday night, and the Celtics currently own three first-round picks (Nos. 14, 26 and 30). Free agency begins Friday, roughly one month before the upcoming season is slated to tip off Dec. 22. Boston doesn’t have much financial flexibility.

Still, we might see a sillier-than-usual “silly season” across the league, even in its truncated form. And you can bet the Celtics will be front and center when it comes to rumors and rumblings, even if the smoke ultimately doesn’t lead to much fire.

It’s admittedly difficult — nearly impossible, actually — to project Boston’s offseason maneuvering, but we won’t let that stop us from making several predictions.

Let’s start with the obvious first domino…

1. Celtics trade Gordon Hayward and a 2020 first-round pick (No. 14) to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Jeremy Lamb

Hayward owns a $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and his decision whether to exercise that option will significantly impact Boston’s offseason plans.

If Hayward opts out, the Celtics can’t simply spend the money elsewhere, so that represents a worst-case scenario for Boston. The Celtics therefore might negotiate a new deal with longer term or execute a sign-and-trade. The 30-year-old forward reportedly is drawing interest from several teams, including the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics reportedly have pushed back Hayward’s deadline for a decision to Thursday, which seemingly is good news for Boston. If Hayward intended to just opt out, he probably would have done so already, right? Close your eyes and swing. Instead, it appears he’s willing to work with the Celtics.

Whether that leads to him staying or going is unclear, but Boston absolutely should push for a trade involving Indiana center Myles Turner.

Forbes’ Evan Massey last week reported the Celtics and Pacers discussed the framework of a Hayward-for-Turner swap, with both sides seemingly intrigued by the idea. According to Massey, the Celtics likely would surrender the 14th pick as part of the deal, which Boston should have little reluctance in doing, all things considered.

Turner immediately would boost Boston’s front court, giving Brad Stevens a legitimate stretch-five who provides excellent defense. This long has been an area of need for the Celtics — despite how valuable Daniel Theis has been as the team’s de facto center — and would go a long way toward helping Boston slow the Bam Adebayos of the world.

Turner, 24, also is on a reasonable contract, earning $17.5 million ($18 million cap hit) each of the next three seasons. And Lamb, a versatile wing who played alongside Kemba Walker both at UConn and with the Charlotte Hornets, can be added for financial purposes, although it obviously remains to be seen what comes of Hayward’s contract.

2. Celtics trade Enes Kanter, Carsen Edwards and a 2020 first-round pick (No. 26) to the Houston Rockets for P.J. Tucker

It sure sounds like major changes are coming in Houston, where both James Harden and Russell Westbrook reportedly want out.

Sources told ESPN the Rockets are “willing to get uncomfortable” by trading neither before the season, but it’ll be difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube. A full teardown feels inevitable, in which case it’d make little sense for Houston to keep Tucker, a 35-year-old power forward entering the final year of his contract.

Enter the Celtics, who can supply exactly what the Rockets reportedly are looking for ahead of Wednesday’s draft.

Source: The Rockets are seeking to buy a late first- or early second-round pick in Wednesday's draft. Houston wants to continue stockpiling assets after getting two firsts from Portland in the Robert Covington trade. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 18, 2020

The Celtics could dangle the 26th or 30th pick, along with a player or two to match salary. We’re thinking Enes Kanter, provided he exercises his $5 million team option, as he’d be expendable if Boston acquired Turner or another viable big man.

Tucker, a solid defender capable of knocking down open 3-pointers, would give the Celtics a little more sandpaper, a welcome addition as Boston looks to avoid being pushed around up front again in 2020-21.

3. Brad Wanamaker signs elsewhere in free agency

Wanamaker was very underrated as Boston’s backup point guard, proving more than capable on the defensive end, as an offensive pace-setter and especially at the free throw line, where he shot an NBA-best 92.1 percent this past season.

For those reasons, it’d make sense for the Celtics to retain his services from a basketball standpoint. However, the 31-year-old is a restricted free agent, and financial implications, along with Boston’s roster crunch, lessen the likelihood of him returning for a third season.

4. Celtics sign Shabazz Napier in free agency

So, how will the Celtics replace Wanamaker? It’s possible they’ll go young, with Carson Edwards, Tremont Waters or an incoming draft pick all options to log minutes behind Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, as it currently stands. But Boston might prefer the veteran path, in which case its possibilities figure to be limited based on the money crunch.

Napier won’t break the bank nor move the needle. But the journeyman point guard has been a decent contributor amid his travels. Plus, he’s a local kid — born in Roxbury, Mass. — who was teammates with Walker and the aforementioned Jeremy Lamb at UConn.

Wouldn’t it be something if the trio — which led the Huskies to a national championship in 2011 — helped raise a banner together in Boston?

5. Celtics sign Jayson Tatum to supermax contract extension

We can sit here and debate trades, free agents and draft picks until we’re blue in the face. But this is the single most important move the Celtics could make this offseason, as it’d ensure their best player is in for the long haul, with the chips then falling into place around him.

