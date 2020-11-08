Florida QB Kyle Trask Makes SEC History In Big Win Over Georgia

The next big thing in the SEC has arrived in Gainesville.

Florida on Saturday traveled to play the Georgia Bulldogs in their college football rivalry game, and the Gators quarterback made some waves.

In the 44-28 victory, signal-caller Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards, completeing 30-of-43 passes for four touchdowns with one interecption.

With the performance, he made conference history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Trask is the first player in SEC history with four touchdown passes in five straight games.