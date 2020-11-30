Former Ravens Receiver Claims Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Better’ Than Tom Brady

Yes, we still are doing this.

(Reluctantly.)

Torrey Smith, best known for his days as a receiver with the Baltimore Ravens, tweeted Sunday night that Aaron Rodgers is a superior player to Tom Brady. The retired wideout, who participated in many memorable games between the Ravens and New England Patriots, did label Brady the “G.O.A.T.,” however.

Former New York Giants cornerback Will Blackmon, who played against Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, co-signed Smith’s tweet while taking it a step further.

Take a look: