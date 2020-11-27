Gamers Go To Great Lengths To Land PlayStation 5, Xbox X On Black Friday

As many expected, crowds were relatively light on Black Friday this year. Ongoing concern over COVID-19 and the existence of this new thing called the “internet” clearly put a damper on the in-person shopping tradition.
Still, a few lines did form at brick-and-mortar retail shops overnight, after the leftover turkey and mashed potatoes had been put away in the fridge. Video game stores across the United States saw small-to-medium crowds of gamers hoping to grab the new Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X systems.
And many of those gamers got creative.
From re-creating their living rooms on the sidewalk to literally making their beds outside the stores, check out some of the lengths people went to in hopes of landing one of the new systems.
Far be it from us to cast judgment on people’s hobbies, but … what if they had to go to the bathroom?