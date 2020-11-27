Gamers Go To Great Lengths To Land PlayStation 5, Xbox X On Black Friday

As many expected, crowds were relatively light on Black Friday this year. Ongoing concern over COVID-19 and the existence of this new thing called the “internet” clearly put a damper on the in-person shopping tradition.

Still, a few lines did form at brick-and-mortar retail shops overnight, after the leftover turkey and mashed potatoes had been put away in the fridge. Video game stores across the United States saw small-to-medium crowds of gamers hoping to grab the new Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X systems.

And many of those gamers got creative.

From re-creating their living rooms on the sidewalk to literally making their beds outside the stores, check out some of the lengths people went to in hopes of landing one of the new systems.

One guy told me he drove to ELEVEN @GameStop in #HamptonRoads and this was the shortest line.



They are hoping for either the #Ps5 or #XboxSeriesX when the store opens 7am Friday. pic.twitter.com/GeVynenRmq — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) November 27, 2020

“It’s going to be worth it.”



People line up to be among the first inside @GameStop in Hartford when it opens Friday at 7:00am. They’re looking to pick up the hot new console @PlayStation 5. Though it’s not clear how many units the store has. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/OLr88xidUN — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 27, 2020

The first of 10 people in line outside of GameStop in #Walpole got here at 9:30 this morning. They’re hoping to buy the highly sought after PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We’re told this is the scene outside game stores across the area with those consoles. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/9aU5l4XIlq — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) November 27, 2020

These GameStop lines are something else. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eTBVtYWlLr — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) November 26, 2020

More #BlackFriday shoppers trying to get a #PS5. This mother & son have been camped outside of this Thornton #GameStop since 4pm Wednesday. Karen Morfitt & I with a preview of #HolidayShopping tomorrow – @CBSDenver 10pm. #COVID19 #BlackFriday2020 pic.twitter.com/91EM3PYMo7 — Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) November 27, 2020

Far be it from us to cast judgment on people’s hobbies, but … what if they had to go to the bathroom?

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images