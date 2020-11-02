George Kittle Injury: Kyle Shanahan Reveals X-Rays Negative For 49ers Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday lost George Kittle to injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
But after the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a positive update on the star tight end.
Apparently, X-rays taken at CenturyLink Field in Seattle revealed no fracture on Kittle’s ankle.
“Kittle, nothing was broken, at least on the X-rays,” Shanahan said after the game. “So, we’ve got to check MRIs and stuff tomorrow.”
Kittle left the game shortly after quarterback Jimmy Garropolo exited.
Hopefully Kittle’s MRI goes favorably on Monday, because San Francisco certainly could use a break from all these injuries.