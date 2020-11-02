George Kittle Injury: Kyle Shanahan Reveals X-Rays Negative For 49ers Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday lost George Kittle to injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

But after the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a positive update on the star tight end.

Apparently, X-rays taken at CenturyLink Field in Seattle revealed no fracture on Kittle’s ankle.

“Kittle, nothing was broken, at least on the X-rays,” Shanahan said after the game. “So, we’ve got to check MRIs and stuff tomorrow.”

Initial X-rays on George Kittle’s ankle did not reveal a fracture, per Kyle Shanahan. There will be additional testing for Kittle on Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Kittle left the game shortly after quarterback Jimmy Garropolo exited.

Hopefully Kittle’s MRI goes favorably on Monday, because San Francisco certainly could use a break from all these injuries.

