George Springer To Red Sox? Why FA Outfielder Might Make Sense For Boston

Many have suggested the Red Sox could be in play for Springer, and it’s easy to understand why: He’s super talented, a proven postseason performer and, by all accounts, is great in the clubhouse. But, for multiple reasons, the Red Sox might want to look elsewhere in the event Bradley walks. Or they could go the other way and sign their first big-name positional free agent in a few years.

We’ll make cases both for and against the Red Sox signing Springer. First, let’s do a background check.

Info:

Position: Outfield (mostly center field)

Age: 31 (Sept. 19, 1989)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

2020 stats:

51 games (222 plate appearances)

14 HRs, 32 RBIs, 1 SB

.265/.359/.540

Career stats:

795 games (3,567 plate appearances)

174 HRs, 458 RBIs, 48 SBs

.270/.361/.491

Why Springer doesn’t make sense for Red Sox

Springer just turned 31 years old and the Red Sox recently have indicated a desire to avoid giving loads of money to players on the wrong side of 30. Sure, that rule likely isn’t as hard-and-fast for positional players as it is for pitchers, but Boston, like most teams, nevertheless will factor in Springer’s age during the evaluation process.

Despite his age and Major League Baseball’s current economic climate, Springer should fetch a considerable salary on the open market. Something like the five-year, $110 million deal J.D. Martinez signed at age 30 feels about right, but who really knows? Plus, Springer brings far more defense to the table than Martinez did or ever will.

If dishing out over $100 million to a 31-year-old isn’t enough to scare off the Red Sox, the additional compensation might do the trick. Springer on Wednesday rejected Houston Astros‘ qualifying offer, meaning any team that signs him also will need to fork over a second-round draft pick and some international free agent pool money. It’s hard to imagine Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox paying such a high price with retooling the farm system atop the organization’s priority list.

There also is Springer’s injury history to consider. Aside from playing a full 162 games in 2016, the three-time All-Star had endured various ailments throughout his seven-year career. He missed 60 games in 2015, 22 games in both 2017 and 2018 and 40 more 2019. He also sat out nine games this season. No, not all those absences are due to injury, but you get the idea. Again, Springer is a great player, but it’s fair to wonder how he and a potential five-year deal will age.

Boston also might have its center fielder of the future already in the system. Jarren Duran appears on the cusp of a big league promotion, and some around the organization talk about the 2018 seventh-round pick like he’s a future star. Furthermore, SoxProspects.com lists three center fielders, including Duran, in its top 15 prospect rankings. We’re not saying the Red Sox always should forgo marquee names for unproven youngsters, but a balance needs to be struck. Which side of the balance a player like Springer falls on is for the Red Sox to decide.

Why Springer makes sense for Red Sox

Springer is great and is a ton of fun to watch. He’s a career .270 hitter who averages 35 homers, 93 RBIs and 10 stolen bases per 162 games. He also has a career .852 OPS and is the kind of right-handed hitter whose opposite-field hitting ability makes a huge difference in games at Fenway Park. He also is a more-than-capable defender, with a .989 career fielding percentage that ranks 22nd among active outfielders.

And, again, he rakes in October: A whopping 19 homers to go along with an .895 OPS in 63 playoff games.

Also, there’s something to be said for sending a message to both the players and the fan base that you want to compete right away. Springer is an All-Star caliber player who would immediately make Boston a better team.

Verdict

And yet, Springer should be a hard pass for the Red Sox as they prepare for one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. The long-term risks simply outweigh the short-term rewards.

Prediction

Five years, $120 million (with opts outs and stuff) to the Toronto Blue Jays, who reportedly are interested in Springer.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images