Get Excited For The Masters This Week With Awesome Video Of Augusta In Fall

In just one week, a coveted green jacket will be given out at Augusta National.

Azalea flowers won’t be in bloom, and instead will be replaced by fall foliage. And rather than huge galleries surrounding every tee box, fairway and hole, fans tuning in who have never been to the magical course in Georgia will get to appreciate its layout in a new way.

The most famous major golf championship will be held in November for the first time in its history, beginning Thursday, Nov. 12 and going through Sunday, Nov. 15.

And despite the fact that things will look much different this year, The Masters plays on.

Get excited with this video: