Giannis Antetokounmpo Unsure Of What His Future Holds With Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the Milwaukee Bucks since joining the NBA in 2013. His future plans with the team, seem a bit foggy.

The Greek Freak recently tackled the issue with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. But when asked if he planed to sign an extension next year and stay in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo didn’t have a super clear answer.

“I do not know what the plan is. It depends on what decisions they make,” he said, via Swedish journalist Alexander Nilsson. “If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”

The Bucks have significantly improved their presence in the East since 2013, topping the conference the last two seasons and making five postseason appearances. They’ve still yet to make it to the Finals, however, and have only made it out of the first round twice.

In the end, Antetokounmpo has one simple goal: win an NBA title. And if the Bucks want him to stick around, they must be in sync on this matter.