Giants’ Jabrill Peppers Opens Up About Play Where Kyle Allen Was Injured

Kyle Allen’s ankle injury probably can be chalked up as a freak accident.

Allen went down late in the first quarter of the Week 9 matchup between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants at FedEx Field. The third-year quarterback tried to evade a blitzing Jabrill Peppers, but the Giants safety’s leg tripped up Allen, whose ankle rolled over at the conclusion of the sequence.

Speaking with the media after the game, Peppers broke down the play and stressed he had no intention of injuring Allen.

“Everything happened so fast,” Peppers said Sunday, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. “I tried to just bull rush the running back but he kind of got under me a little bit and I tried to like spin out of it. It was like a weird kind of play, you know what I mean? I didn’t intentionally try to leg whip him or whatever the penalty was. I was trying to just play hard, get him to the ground.”

Luckily for Allen, it doesn’t sound as though the status of the injury is nightmarish. The fracture in the ankle reportedly is small and the 24-year-old might not even need surgery to repair it. He’s yet to be officially ruled out for the season.

Allen likely will be sidelined for several weeks, however. Veteran signal-caller Alex Smith will be Washington’s starting quarterback moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images