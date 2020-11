The Giants and Bengals aren’t having the best 2020 season, but one will improve in Week 12.

Cincinnati will host New York on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium after falling to the Washington Football Team in Week 11.

The Giants, surprisingly enough, are coming off a 10-point win in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s how to watch Giants vs. Bengals:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images